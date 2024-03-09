Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 296 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $514,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $74,417,000. Reliant Wealth Planning boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 496,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,150,000 after purchasing an additional 102,753 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average of $73.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.98. The company has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

