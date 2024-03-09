Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,182 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SMDV opened at $62.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average is $59.97. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.