Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,108,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,703,000 after buying an additional 225,231 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after buying an additional 32,836 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $615,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 43,754 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCKT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $604,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,554,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 3,576 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $106,707.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $604,916.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,554,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,450. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

