Dana (NYSE:DAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,112,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 992,972 shares.The stock last traded at $12.75 and had previously closed at $12.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

Dana Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Dana had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 66,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the second quarter valued at about $10,080,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Dana by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 327,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 83,502 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

