Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) vs. Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Head to Head Review

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) and Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.4% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Daqo New Energy and Soitec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33 Soitec 1 1 4 0 2.50

Profitability

Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus target price of $38.57, indicating a potential upside of 37.49%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Soitec.

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Soitec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy 18.24% 6.42% 5.57% Soitec N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Soitec’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $2.31 billion 0.94 $421.16 million $5.41 5.18 Soitec N/A N/A N/A ($1.64) -43.59

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Soitec. Soitec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daqo New Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats Soitec on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Soitec

Soitec S.A. designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets. The company also offers RF-SOI substrates for front-end module devices, as well as 4G LTE and 5G smartphones. In addition, it offers power-SOI; Smart photonics-SOI; Smart Imager-SOI; Auto Smartsic; Connect RF-GaN; and Gallium Nitride (GAN) Epitaxial wafers for energy efficient power management system. Soitec S.A. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Bernin, France.

