Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.50.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLAY

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PLAY opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $64.90. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 2.08.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 28,853 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.