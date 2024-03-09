David J. Bernhardt Sells 7,342 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $200,069.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,884,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
SentinelOne Stock Performance
Shares of S opened at $27.46 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 0.71.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America raised SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.02.
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
