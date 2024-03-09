David J. Bernhardt Sells 7,342 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $200,069.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,884,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S opened at $27.46 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 0.71.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 288,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 15,569 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,238,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SentinelOne by 286.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 819,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 607,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America raised SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.02.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

