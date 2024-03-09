DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance
Shares of DTEA stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36.
About DAVIDsTEA
