Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.85

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.85 and last traded at $37.85, with a volume of 26768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $553.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

