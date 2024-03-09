DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) versus American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Head-To-Head Comparison

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) and DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.4% of American National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of DBS Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of American National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American National Bankshares and DBS Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares $138.57 million 3.63 $26.16 million $2.45 19.30 DBS Group $25.60 billion 2.55 $7.49 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

DBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than American National Bankshares.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American National Bankshares and DBS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 DBS Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

American National Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential downside of 25.98%. Given American National Bankshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe American National Bankshares is more favorable than DBS Group.

Risk and Volatility

American National Bankshares has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBS Group has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

American National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. DBS Group pays an annual dividend of $5.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. American National Bankshares pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares American National Bankshares and DBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares 18.88% 7.97% 0.85% DBS Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

American National Bankshares beats DBS Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers wealth management services, including estate planning, trust account administration, and retail brokerage services; investment management services, such as purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts; online and telephone banking services; and insurance services. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Danville, Virginia.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. Its Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The company's Treasury Markets segment is involved in the structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. DBS Group Holdings Ltd was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

