DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10, Zacks reports. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a negative net margin of 461.32%. The company had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

DBV Technologies stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DBVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DBV Technologies in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in DBV Technologies by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 32,405 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in DBV Technologies by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 163,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 77,861 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,914,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 44,414 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 16,626 shares during the period. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.