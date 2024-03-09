Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Insider Jennifer D. Saavedra Sells 18,260 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,856,016.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DELL opened at $116.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.60. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $131.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

