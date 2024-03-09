Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 34,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 831.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 165.7% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 28,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.54.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $42.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

