Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DENN. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Get Denny's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Denny’s

Denny’s Price Performance

Shares of DENN opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. The company has a market cap of $494.89 million, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.94. Denny’s has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $12.53.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $327,070.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,790.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denny’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,093,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after acquiring an additional 43,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Denny’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,204,000 after acquiring an additional 124,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Denny’s by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,273,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,724,000 after acquiring an additional 108,758 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Denny’s by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,734,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after acquiring an additional 567,822 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Denny’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,192,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after acquiring an additional 30,627 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.