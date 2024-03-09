Dexterra Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Dexterra Group Price Performance

TSE:DXT opened at C$5.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.75. The company has a market cap of C$386.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of C$4.75 and a 52-week high of C$6.35.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Dexterra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dexterra Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.70.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.