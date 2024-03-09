Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Mizuho

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $177.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FANG. Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.53.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $183.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $185.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.28.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $3.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

