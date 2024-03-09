Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% stock opened at 26.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is 25.77. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a twelve month low of 25.00 and a twelve month high of 26.35.

