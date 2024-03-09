DIMO Price Tops $0.50 on Top Exchanges (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last week, DIMO has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One DIMO token can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DIMO has a total market cap of $42.62 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DIMO Token Profile

DIMO launched on December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone.

Buying and Selling DIMO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 207,350,189.86865854 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.49665429 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $1,581,175.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

