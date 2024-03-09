Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Hits New 12-Month High at $128.18

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $128.18 and last traded at $127.74, with a volume of 2400106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.54.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 2.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.