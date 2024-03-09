Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $405.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.00 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of DSGR stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.28 and a beta of 0.89. Distribution Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $35.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services.

