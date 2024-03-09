Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 54,508 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 47,921 shares.The stock last traded at $29.30 and had previously closed at $30.98.

The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $405.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.00 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 374.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 577,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after buying an additional 27,370 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

(Get Free Report)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.