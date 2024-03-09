Divi Market Capitalization Tops $10.42 Million (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. During the last week, Divi has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Divi has a total market cap of $10.42 million and $261,845.12 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Divi coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00063040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00021777 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00020175 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008913 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Divi Coin Profile

DIVI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,788,725,159 coins. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org.

Buying and Selling Divi

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,788,638,839.24057. The last known price of Divi is 0.00280968 USD and is up 8.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $236,070.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

