DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Stock Position Reduced by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,990 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 226,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 86,044 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1,893.4% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 402,073 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 56,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 652,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

DNP opened at $8.87 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

