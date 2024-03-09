Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Director Joseph M. Rigby Purchases 2,130 Shares

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.84. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.