Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on D. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Shares of D stock opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.59%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Dominion Energy by 631.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105,237 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,630,000 after buying an additional 10,370,768 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,792,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,800,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472,100 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

