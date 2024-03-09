Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.25)-($0.21) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $79.0-80.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.38 million. Domo also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.460–0.360 EPS.

Domo Stock Performance

DOMO opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. Domo has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $18.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.60.

Insider Transactions at Domo

In other Domo news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $66,097.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,131. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,718,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,549,000 after buying an additional 173,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Domo by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after purchasing an additional 210,957 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Domo by 87.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,771,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,383,000 after purchasing an additional 828,342 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Domo by 24.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after purchasing an additional 276,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,370,000 after purchasing an additional 215,389 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

