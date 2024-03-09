DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown Sells 703 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Shona L. Brown sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $93,562.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,424,235.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DoorDash Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $131.80 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $134.74. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.17, a PEG ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.29.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DoorDash from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,228,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 551.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

