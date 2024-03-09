DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

DRDGOLD Price Performance

DRDGOLD Cuts Dividend

Shares of DRD opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.1058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%.

Institutional Trading of DRDGOLD

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,132,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after purchasing an additional 72,498 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in DRDGOLD by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after buying an additional 93,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 52,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DRDGOLD by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 431,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the period.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

