Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.28.
DIR.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Laurentian set a C$15.50 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.
