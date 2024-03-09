Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.28.

DIR.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Laurentian set a C$15.50 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$12.91 on Friday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$11.53 and a 1 year high of C$15.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

