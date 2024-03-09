DroneShield Limited (ASX:DRO) Insider Jethro Marks Sells 1,292,901 Shares

DroneShield Limited (ASX:DRO – Get Free Report) insider Jethro Marks sold 1,292,901 shares of DroneShield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.69 ($0.45), for a total value of A$889,515.89 ($577,607.72).

DroneShield Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Get DroneShield alerts:

About DroneShield

(Get Free Report)

See Also

DroneShield Limited engages in the development, commercialization, and sale of hardware and software technology for drone detection and security in Australia, and the United States. Its products include DroneGun Tactical, a countermeasure against a range of drone models; DroneGun MkIII, a compact, lightweight, and UAS countermeasure solution for one hand operstion; DroneSentry-X, a cross-vehicle compatible, automated 360° detect and defeat device; and DroneSentry that integrates company's suite of sensors and countermeasures in a unified platform deployed in permanent or temporary installations.

Receive News & Ratings for DroneShield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DroneShield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.