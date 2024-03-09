Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $46.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average of $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.08. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,614,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $107,765.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,001.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,614,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,302,680 shares of company stock valued at $752,435,863 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

