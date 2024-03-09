Dyne Therapeutics’ (DYN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $44.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.43.

Shares of DYN stock opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $30.27.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,559.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,220.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,559.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,220.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 4,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $117,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,082,507 shares of company stock valued at $47,630,605 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 721,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 142,083 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 146,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,913,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after buying an additional 21,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

