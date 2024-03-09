Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DYN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.95. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $30.27.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In other news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,220.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,559.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,220.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 5,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,495,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,082,507 shares of company stock valued at $47,630,605. Insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,543,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 53,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

