E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.75

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 3.75 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $15.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
E-L Financial Stock Performance
E-L Financial stock opened at C$1,050.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,032.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$971.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.83. E-L Financial has a 52 week low of C$848.00 and a 52 week high of C$1,051.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.
E-L Financial Company Profile
