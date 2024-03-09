E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.75

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 3.75 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $15.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

E-L Financial Stock Performance

E-L Financial stock opened at C$1,050.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,032.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$971.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.83. E-L Financial has a 52 week low of C$848.00 and a 52 week high of C$1,051.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Get E-L Financial alerts:

E-L Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.

Receive News & Ratings for E-L Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-L Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.