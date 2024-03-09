East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Sells $125,547.50 in Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.23. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. Citigroup cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.31.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

