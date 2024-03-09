Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Raised by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,598,000 after buying an additional 120,746 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Sandler Capital Management grew its position in shares of Eaton by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after buying an additional 48,410 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $297.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $303.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.09 and a 200-day moving average of $236.09. The firm has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,942 shares of company stock worth $7,108,707. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.77.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

