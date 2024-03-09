Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) PT Lowered to GBX 150 at Berenberg Bank

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 150 ($1.90) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON ECOR opened at GBX 75.30 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.96. The stock has a market cap of £194.20 million, a PE ratio of -1,506.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.73. Ecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.10 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 137.80 ($1.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Ecora Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14,000.00%.

In other Ecora Resources news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche acquired 65,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £50,053.85 ($63,528.18). Corporate insiders own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

