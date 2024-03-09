Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Director R David Hoover Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN opened at $16.45 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 211,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 595,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 45,782 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,468,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,083,000 after buying an additional 467,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

