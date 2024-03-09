Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Coverage Initiated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Electrovaya from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ELVA

Electrovaya Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ELVA opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $135.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.60. Electrovaya has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 million. Electrovaya had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Electrovaya will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electrovaya

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELVA. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrovaya during the third quarter worth $9,582,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Electrovaya in the 4th quarter valued at $2,510,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Electrovaya in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

About Electrovaya

(Get Free Report)

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.