Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Holdings Increased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ELV traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $502.97. 1,055,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,974. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $516.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $492.32 and a 200 day moving average of $470.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.36.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

