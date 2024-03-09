Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Raised by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,300,000 after buying an additional 642,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,568,000 after buying an additional 338,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,314,000 after buying an additional 355,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of LLY opened at $762.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $694.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $617.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $312.31 and a 52 week high of $800.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $677.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

