Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on EFC. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.06.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EFC

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Shares of EFC opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $965.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 46.75, a quick ratio of 46.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $14.21.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.77 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 78.53% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ellington Financial

In other Ellington Financial news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $276,610.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ellington Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ellington Financial by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ellington Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.