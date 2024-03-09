Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 26,000 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CubeSmart were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,226,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,212,188,000 after acquiring an additional 138,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,425,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,252,000 after acquiring an additional 173,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,769,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,845,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CUBE traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $48.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

