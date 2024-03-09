Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 54,455 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,455 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.70. The company had a trading volume of 16,414,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,635,484. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a PE ratio of 91.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

