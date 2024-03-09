Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys New Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,721,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 411,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,699 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI stock traded down $17.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,512.50. 378,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,666.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,489.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,815.00.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

