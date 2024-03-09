Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $213,000 Stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 825.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in JOYY were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 497,089.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,709,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,266,000 after buying an additional 2,709,138 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after buying an additional 906,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 169.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after buying an additional 751,909 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

JOYY Trading Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ YY traded down $2.19 on Friday, reaching $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,280. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.48. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

JOYY Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

