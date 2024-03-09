Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,577 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.01. 48,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,455. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.38. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $100.21. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

