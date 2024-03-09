Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $2.12 Million in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 180,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.17% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of XHR stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.47. 690,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,589. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 235.29%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

