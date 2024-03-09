Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $4.32 Million in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 216,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 581,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,214. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

