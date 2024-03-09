Employees Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HR. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 83,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,296,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,836. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.57%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Featured Stories

